Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:30 AM
The Chapel
Harris St.
Wallsend
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne CALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Margaret CALLEN

Add a Memory
Dianne Margaret CALLEN Notice
CALLEN Dianne Margaret Late of Jesmond

Passed away

4th February, 2020

Aged 71 Years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Kim, Michelle (dec'd), and Peter. Loving nan of Zac, and Ashley and great grandmother of Kaleb and James. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Pam, Chris and Graham, and Frances.



The family and friends of Dianne are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Wednesday 12th February, 2020. Service commencing at 9:30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -