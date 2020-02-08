|
|
CALLEN Dianne Margaret Late of Jesmond
Passed away
4th February, 2020
Aged 71 Years
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Kim, Michelle (dec'd), and Peter. Loving nan of Zac, and Ashley and great grandmother of Kaleb and James. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Pam, Chris and Graham, and Frances.
The family and friends of Dianne are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Wednesday 12th February, 2020. Service commencing at 9:30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020