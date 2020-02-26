Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:30 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
View Map
DIANNE LEILANI BURNETT

DIANNE LEILANI BURNETT Notice
BURNETT (nee Hill) DIANNE LEILANI

Late of Boolaroo,

Formerly of The George Hotel, Newcastle

Passed away peacefully

22nd February 2020

Aged 75 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Blair Burnett. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Scott (dec'd), Janelle and Stephen, Vicky and Marcus. Loving Nan and Big Nan of her grandchildren and Nanna Boolaroo of her great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of DIANNE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 28th February 2020, Service commencing at 4.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
