BURNETT (nee Hill) DIANNE LEILANI
Late of Boolaroo,
Formerly of The George Hotel, Newcastle
Passed away peacefully
22nd February 2020
Aged 75 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Blair Burnett. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Scott (dec'd), Janelle and Stephen, Vicky and Marcus. Loving Nan and Big Nan of her grandchildren and Nanna Boolaroo of her great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of DIANNE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 28th February 2020, Service commencing at 4.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020