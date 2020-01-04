|
|
BRENNAN DIANNE FAY nee ROBERTSON
Late of Maryville
Aged 70 Years
Beloved wife of Michael (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Simone, Danielle (dec), Lisa, Matthew, Nicholas and their partners. Adored nana of Luke, Jade, Sarah, Dylan, Jordan, Jai, Caleb, Brandon, Shaye, Tylah, Liam and Ashley. Great nana of Mila. Cherished sister of Gary, Julie and Viki. Much loved Sister in law, aunt and great aunt.
Loved by all.
Forever in our hearts.
Relatives and friends are respectfully advised that in accordance with DIANNE'S wishes a private funeral took place on Friday 3rd January 2020.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020