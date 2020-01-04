Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
DIANNE FAY BRENNAN

DIANNE FAY BRENNAN Notice
BRENNAN DIANNE FAY nee ROBERTSON

Late of Maryville

Aged 70 Years



Beloved wife of Michael (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Simone, Danielle (dec), Lisa, Matthew, Nicholas and their partners. Adored nana of Luke, Jade, Sarah, Dylan, Jordan, Jai, Caleb, Brandon, Shaye, Tylah, Liam and Ashley. Great nana of Mila. Cherished sister of Gary, Julie and Viki. Much loved Sister in law, aunt and great aunt.



Loved by all.

Forever in our hearts.



Relatives and friends are respectfully advised that in accordance with DIANNE'S wishes a private funeral took place on Friday 3rd January 2020.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
