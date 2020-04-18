|
LANE, Dianne Catherine "Lady Di" of West Street, Marian, via Mackay, Qld. 27.8.1948 - 16.4.2020 Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend to many. Sadly, due to circumstances regarding the Coronavirus, Government Guidelines and the risks associated with large gatherings, Lady Di will be Privately Cremated. A Memorial Service will be announced once travel restrictions are lifted, and we can all come together to celebrate Lady Di's life. CITY FUNERALS 105 SYDNEY STREET, MACKAY PHONE: 4957 4653 Australian Owned
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020