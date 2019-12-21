Home
White Lady Funerals
177-179 Pacific Highway
Charlestown, New South Wales 2290
(02) 4947 8401
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope
Diane HENDERSON

Diane HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON (Squires) Diane Passed away

surrounded by loving family

11th December 2019

Late of Holmesville



Aged 63 years



Dearly loved wife of Tom. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kim and Richard, Scott and Deborah. Adored nanna of Emma, Phoebe and Jazmin. Great nanna to Alex. Loving stepmother of Michelle, Wayne and their families. Loved sister of Mervyn and Janet. Beloved sister in law, aunty and great aunt of many.



A dear friend to all



Family and friends are invited to attend Diane's funeral service this Monday 23rd December 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope commencing 2pm



In lieu of flowers and in memory of Diane, donations to Lymphoma Australia may be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
