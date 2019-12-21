|
|
HENDERSON (Squires) Diane Passed away
surrounded by loving family
11th December 2019
Late of Holmesville
Aged 63 years
Dearly loved wife of Tom. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kim and Richard, Scott and Deborah. Adored nanna of Emma, Phoebe and Jazmin. Great nanna to Alex. Loving stepmother of Michelle, Wayne and their families. Loved sister of Mervyn and Janet. Beloved sister in law, aunty and great aunt of many.
A dear friend to all
Family and friends are invited to attend Diane's funeral service this Monday 23rd December 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope commencing 2pm
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Diane, donations to Lymphoma Australia may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019