Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park,
Anderson Dr
Beresfield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Desmond PARTRIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desmond Roy PARTRIDGE

Add a Memory
Desmond Roy PARTRIDGE Notice
PARTRIDGE Desmond Roy 'DES'

Aged 84 Years

of Beresfield

Dearly loved husband of the late LILA PARTRIDGE. Loved father and father-in-law of NORMAN (dec), ANN and GARRY, RHONDA and KERRY, TONY and MICHELLE. Cherished Pop of his six grand children and sixteen great grandchildren. Much loved member of the PARTRIDGE and WILKS families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of DES's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on FRIDAY, 13th December 2019 at 1pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Desmond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -