|
|
PARTRIDGE Desmond Roy 'DES'
Aged 84 Years
of Beresfield
Dearly loved husband of the late LILA PARTRIDGE. Loved father and father-in-law of NORMAN (dec), ANN and GARRY, RHONDA and KERRY, TONY and MICHELLE. Cherished Pop of his six grand children and sixteen great grandchildren. Much loved member of the PARTRIDGE and WILKS families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of DES's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on FRIDAY, 13th December 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019