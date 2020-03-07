Home
White Lady Funerals - Mayfield
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield
View Map
Dennis Frank SHAW

Dennis Frank SHAW Notice
SHAW Dennis Frank 5th March 2020

Late of Lorn





Dearly loved husband of Kay, and Rhonda(dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Jane, Gavin and Vicky, adored grandfather of Simone, Samantha, Blake, Olivia, Georgia and great grandfather, dearly loved brother of Mary(dec), Jenny(dec) and Sep.



Aged 82 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Dennis's life this Tuesday 10th March 2020, commencing 2pm at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
