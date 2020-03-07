|
|
SHAW Dennis Frank 5th March 2020
Late of Lorn
Dearly loved husband of Kay, and Rhonda(dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Jane, Gavin and Vicky, adored grandfather of Simone, Samantha, Blake, Olivia, Georgia and great grandfather, dearly loved brother of Mary(dec), Jenny(dec) and Sep.
Aged 82 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Dennis's life this Tuesday 10th March 2020, commencing 2pm at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020