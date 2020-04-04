|
|
MACLEAN Denise Passed peacefully
1st April 2020
Late of Newcastle
Formerly of Belmont
Aged 75 Years
Dearly loved wife of Dick. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Rick and Toni, and Tony. Adored gran of Joel, Johanna, Georgia, Dylan and their partners. Much loved great gran of Louis, Pippa and Marlow. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Howard (dec'd) and Hanneke.
A Beautiful Person
With the current public health concerns a private funeral service will be held.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020