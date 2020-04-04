Home
White Lady Funerals - Belmont
599/601 Pacific Highway
Belmont, New South Wales 2280
(02) 4947 7507
Denise MACLEAN

Denise MACLEAN Notice
MACLEAN Denise Passed peacefully

1st April 2020

Late of Newcastle

Formerly of Belmont

Aged 75 Years



Dearly loved wife of Dick. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Rick and Toni, and Tony. Adored gran of Joel, Johanna, Georgia, Dylan and their partners. Much loved great gran of Louis, Pippa and Marlow. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Howard (dec'd) and Hanneke.



A Beautiful Person



With the current public health concerns a private funeral service will be held.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
