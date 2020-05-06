|
BANKS Denise Joy Late of Rutherford
Formerly of
Chain Valley Bay
Passed peacefully
29th April, 2020
Aged 66 Years
Dearly loved wife of the Late Bob Banks. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Connie and Geoff Melling. Adored Nanna of Natalie, Oliver, Scarlett, and Jacob. Cherished sister of Leonie, Gai, Malcolm, Kim (dec), Darrin (dec) and their families.
To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Denise's service will be by invitation only.
'Forever Loved'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 6, 2020