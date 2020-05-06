Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise BANKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Joy BANKS

Add a Memory
Denise Joy BANKS Notice
BANKS Denise Joy Late of Rutherford

Formerly of

Chain Valley Bay

Passed peacefully

29th April, 2020

Aged 66 Years



Dearly loved wife of the Late Bob Banks. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Connie and Geoff Melling. Adored Nanna of Natalie, Oliver, Scarlett, and Jacob. Cherished sister of Leonie, Gai, Malcolm, Kim (dec), Darrin (dec) and their families.



To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Denise's service will be by invitation only.



'Forever Loved'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -