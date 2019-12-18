|
|
O'KEEFFE Denis James Late of Shortland
Passed peacefully surrounded
by His loving family
14th December 2019
Aged 75 Years
Former Husband of Eileen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Lynette, Dean and Joanne, Adam and Emer. Loving grandfather of Sean, Douglas, Clara, Samara, Gavin, Andrew, David. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Lynette and Bob. Uncle of Craig(dec'd), Brian, Kevin.
The family and friends of Denis are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, St Joseph's Home, 240 Maitland Rd, Sandgate this Friday 20th December 2019 Funeral Liturgy commencing at 10am.
'In God's Care'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 18, 2019