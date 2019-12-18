Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
The Chapel, St Joseph's Home
240 Maitland Rd,
Sandgate
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denis O'KEEFFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis James O'KEEFFE

Add a Memory
Denis James O'KEEFFE Notice
O'KEEFFE Denis James Late of Shortland

Passed peacefully surrounded

by His loving family

14th December 2019

Aged 75 Years



Former Husband of Eileen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Lynette, Dean and Joanne, Adam and Emer. Loving grandfather of Sean, Douglas, Clara, Samara, Gavin, Andrew, David. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Lynette and Bob. Uncle of Craig(dec'd), Brian, Kevin.



The family and friends of Denis are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, St Joseph's Home, 240 Maitland Rd, Sandgate this Friday 20th December 2019 Funeral Liturgy commencing at 10am.



'In God's Care'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -