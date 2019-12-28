Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
DELORES COLLEEN HILL

DELORES COLLEEN HILL Notice
HILL DELORES COLLEEN 'DEL'

Late of Lambton

Aged 91 Years



Much loved wife of Arthur. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Paula, Bradford and Denyse, Christopher and Jan. Adored grandmother and great grandmother to their families. Dearly loved sister and sister in law of Desmond(dec) and Melva, Audrey and Phillip, Denise and Paul(dec).



The family wish to advise that in accordance with DEL'S wishes a private service has taken place.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
