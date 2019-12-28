|
|
HILL DELORES COLLEEN 'DEL'
Late of Lambton
Aged 91 Years
Much loved wife of Arthur. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Paula, Bradford and Denyse, Christopher and Jan. Adored grandmother and great grandmother to their families. Dearly loved sister and sister in law of Desmond(dec) and Melva, Audrey and Phillip, Denise and Paul(dec).
The family wish to advise that in accordance with DEL'S wishes a private service has taken place.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019