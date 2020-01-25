Home
Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4944 6000
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park
Anderson Drive
Beresfield
View Map
DEBBIE LEE HAWES

DEBBIE LEE HAWES Notice
HAWES (MUNDINE) DEBBIE LEE Late of Millfield

Formerly of Killingworth

Aged 44 Years



Dearly loved mother of Melissa, Luke, Courtney and Robert. Much loved Nanny of Bailey, Madelyn, Braiden, Isaac, Kyle, Nicholas, Mason and Lilliannah. Loving daughter of Lance and Joy Hawes (Both dec'd). Loved sister of Tony, David, Brian and Allan (All dec'd), Wendy, Julie and Michael. Much loved aunt, mother-in-law, mumma and special friend.



Relatives and friends of Debbie are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive Beresfield this Friday morning 31st January 2020, funeral service commencing at 11am.



Dance In The Sky

Forever In Our Hearts



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
