HAWES (MUNDINE) DEBBIE LEE Late of Millfield
Formerly of Killingworth
Aged 44 Years
Dearly loved mother of Melissa, Luke, Courtney and Robert. Much loved Nanny of Bailey, Madelyn, Braiden, Isaac, Kyle, Nicholas, Mason and Lilliannah. Loving daughter of Lance and Joy Hawes (Both dec'd). Loved sister of Tony, David, Brian and Allan (All dec'd), Wendy, Julie and Michael. Much loved aunt, mother-in-law, mumma and special friend.
Relatives and friends of Debbie are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive Beresfield this Friday morning 31st January 2020, funeral service commencing at 11am.
Dance In The Sky
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020