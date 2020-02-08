Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy (parking via Henry St)
Belmont
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAWN COMYNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAWN MARGARET COMYNS

Add a Memory
DAWN MARGARET COMYNS Notice
COMYNS DAWN MARGARET nee Goodwin

Late of Marks Point

Passed away

surrounded by her

loving family

5th February 2020

Aged 86 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Comyns. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and John. Adored nan of Brad and Shayne Locking. Much loved great-grandmother of Ben, Wil and Jarrah. Loving step grandmother to all her step grandchildren. Loving sister of Janice and her family.



Family and friends of Dawn are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Wednesday 12th February 2020 service commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAWN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -