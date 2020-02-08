|
|
COMYNS DAWN MARGARET nee Goodwin
Late of Marks Point
Passed away
surrounded by her
loving family
5th February 2020
Aged 86 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Comyns. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and John. Adored nan of Brad and Shayne Locking. Much loved great-grandmother of Ben, Wil and Jarrah. Loving step grandmother to all her step grandchildren. Loving sister of Janice and her family.
Family and friends of Dawn are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Wednesday 12th February 2020 service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020