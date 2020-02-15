Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Rd
Ryhope
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID MCCAIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID WILLIAM MCCAIG

Add a Memory
DAVID WILLIAM MCCAIG Notice
MCCAIG DAVID WILLIAM Late of Cooranbong

Formerly of

Rathmines

Aged 87 Years



Beloved husband of Enid (dec'd). Cherished father of Annette(dec'd) and Christine. Adored Pop of Jason, Naomi, Elizabeth, Sean, Breanna, Teagan and great Grandpop to their families.



Relatives and friends of DAVID are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life at a Graveside Service to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on FRIDAY 21st February 2020 commencing at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -