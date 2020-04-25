Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID DRURY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID THOMAS DRURY

Add a Memory
DAVID THOMAS DRURY Notice
DRURY DAVID THOMAS

Late of Charlestown

Passed away peacefully

16th April 2020

Aged 64 years



Dearly loved life-partner of Christine. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Michael and Janis, Pam and fond uncle of Belinda, Kate, Corey, Jodie, and Michelle.



DAVID was a good friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.



To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, DAVID'S service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/drury-david from 10.00am on Wednesday 29th April 2020.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -