|
|
DRURY DAVID THOMAS
Late of Charlestown
Passed away peacefully
16th April 2020
Aged 64 years
Dearly loved life-partner of Christine. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Michael and Janis, Pam and fond uncle of Belinda, Kate, Corey, Jodie, and Michelle.
DAVID was a good friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, DAVID'S service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/drury-david from 10.00am on Wednesday 29th April 2020.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020