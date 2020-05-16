Home
TRIPNEY David Shane 'Trippo'

Late of Seahampton

Passed suddenly

8th May, 2020

Aged 52 Years



Dearly loved son of Beryl. Much loved brother of Keiran, Dan, Gabrielle, Tanya, brother-in-law and uncle of their families.



To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, David's service will be by invitation. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Monday 18th May, 2020 at 2.30pm. Please visit, pettigrew.com.au/tripney-david/. We invite you to send a 'Hug-from-Home' a message that will be tied to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home/.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020
