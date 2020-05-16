|
|
TRIPNEY David Shane 'Trippo'
Late of Seahampton
Passed suddenly
8th May, 2020
Aged 52 Years
Dearly loved son of Beryl. Much loved brother of Keiran, Dan, Gabrielle, Tanya, brother-in-law and uncle of their families.
To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, David's service will be by invitation. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Monday 18th May, 2020 at 2.30pm. Please visit, pettigrew.com.au/tripney-david/. We invite you to send a 'Hug-from-Home' a message that will be tied to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home/.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020