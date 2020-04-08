Home
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
DAVID RONALD EVANS

DAVID RONALD EVANS Notice
EVANS DAVID RONALD 'DAISY'



Passed away

3rd April 2020

Late of Merewether

Aged 74 years



Dearly loved husband of Maree (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Trent, Natalie and Rhett. Adored pop of Taylah, Jake and Samara. Loved brother of Kathryn and Michael (dec) and their partners. Cherished uncle and sadly missed by his extended family and friends.



A private family service will be held for DAVID on THURSDAY 9th April 2020 commencing at 11.30am with a public memorial service to be held in the coming months.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
