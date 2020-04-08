|
|
EVANS DAVID RONALD 'DAISY'
Passed away
3rd April 2020
Late of Merewether
Aged 74 years
Dearly loved husband of Maree (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Trent, Natalie and Rhett. Adored pop of Taylah, Jake and Samara. Loved brother of Kathryn and Michael (dec) and their partners. Cherished uncle and sadly missed by his extended family and friends.
A private family service will be held for DAVID on THURSDAY 9th April 2020 commencing at 11.30am with a public memorial service to be held in the coming months.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 8, 2020