Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy (parking via Henry Street)
Belmont
View Map
David Ritchie PATTIE

David Ritchie PATTIE Notice
PATTIE David Ritchie Late of Belmont North

Passed peacefully

10th March 2020

Aged 79 Years



Dearly loved husband of Valerie. Much loved father and father-in-law of David, Jason and Dean, and Fiona and Beck. Loving grandfather of Zach. Special brother and brother-in-law of Derrick and Alison, Bob and Lyn, Gail and Neil, Iain and Deborah. Much loved Uncle.



The family and friends of David are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry Street) this Wednesday 18th March 2020 service commencing 10am.



'Forever Loved'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
