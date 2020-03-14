|
|
PATTIE David Ritchie Late of Belmont North
Passed peacefully
10th March 2020
Aged 79 Years
Dearly loved husband of Valerie. Much loved father and father-in-law of David, Jason and Dean, and Fiona and Beck. Loving grandfather of Zach. Special brother and brother-in-law of Derrick and Alison, Bob and Lyn, Gail and Neil, Iain and Deborah. Much loved Uncle.
The family and friends of David are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry Street) this Wednesday 18th March 2020 service commencing 10am.
'Forever Loved'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 14, 2020