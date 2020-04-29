|
|
HOWELL David Richard 25th April 2020
Late of Newcastle, formerly of Young.
Much loved son of Charles (dec) and Daphne (dec).Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Pam and Harold (dec), Patricia and Peter (dec), Dennis (dec) and Ann (dec), and Terry and Ann (dec). Much loved uncle and great uncle, adored by Helen and stepchildren. Loved and respected by his Newcastle family, Western Suburbs R.L.F.C and friends.
Aged 68
The private family gathering to celebrate the life of David Richard Howell will be held on Wednesday 29th April 2020 at 2.00pm.
David's family understand and respect that many of his family and friends will not be able to attend the service.
Your love and care is gratefully appreciated in these difficult circumstances.
David's family invite you to light a candle or make a personal gesture and spend a moment remembering and giving thanks for David's life at that time.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 29, 2020