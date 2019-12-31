Home
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Nelson Bay Baptist Church
Government Road
Nelson Bay
View Map
David HITCHCOCK

David HITCHCOCK Notice
HITCHCOCK David 26 December 2019

Aged 82 years

Of Shoal Bay

Formerly of

Adamstown



Dearly loved husband of Betty (Dec'd) and husband of Sandra. Loving father and father-in-law of David and Glenda, Mark and Vicki, Diana, Christine and Marcel, Matthew (Dec'd) and Sonja. Much loved Pa, Poppy and Grandad to his grandchildren and great grandchild. Loved brother of Rosa, Terry and their families.



Family and Friends are invited to attend DAVID's Funeral Service to be held in the Nelson Bay Baptist Church, Government Road, Nelson Bay on FRIDAY 3/1/20 at 10.30am. A private burial will follow.



In lieu of flowers donations in DAVID's Memory to the Melanoma Foundation may be made at the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
