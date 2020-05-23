|
|
BERLIN David Glenn 'Dave'
Late of Cameron Park
Passed peacefully surrounded
by His loving family
19th May, 2020
Aged 60 Years
A loving & much loved husband of Wendy. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mitchell & Meaghan, Callum & Sheree. Proud Poppy of Jack, Rex, and Kade. Loved brother of Robert , brother-in-law, uncle and cousin of the Berlin, Taylor, and Mace families. A well respected and dear friend to many. Dave will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Dave's service will be held by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Tuesday 26th May, 2020 at 9.30am. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/berlin-david/.
We also invite you to send a 'Hug-From-Home', a message attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family, pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.
'Dearly Loved &
Always In Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020