Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
9:30 AM
the service will be streamed live
Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/berlin-david/ .
David Glenn BERLIN

David Glenn BERLIN Notice
BERLIN David Glenn 'Dave'

Late of Cameron Park

Passed peacefully surrounded

by His loving family

19th May, 2020

Aged 60 Years



A loving & much loved husband of Wendy. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mitchell & Meaghan, Callum & Sheree. Proud Poppy of Jack, Rex, and Kade. Loved brother of Robert , brother-in-law, uncle and cousin of the Berlin, Taylor, and Mace families. A well respected and dear friend to many. Dave will be dearly missed by all that knew him.



To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Dave's service will be held by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Tuesday 26th May, 2020 at 9.30am. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/berlin-david/.



We also invite you to send a 'Hug-From-Home', a message attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family, pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.



'Dearly Loved &

Always In Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020
