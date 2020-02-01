Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:15 PM
Lake Macquaire Memorial Park,
Cessnock Rd
Ryhope
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID KIBBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID CHARLES KIBBLE

Add a Memory
DAVID CHARLES KIBBLE Notice
KIBBLE DAVID CHARLES Passed away after

a long battle

30th January 2020

Late of

Marmong Point

Aged 77 Years



Dearly loved husband of BEVERLY. Much loved father and father in law of DEBORAH, DARREN (dec'd), LISA and their partners. Loving grandfather of IGNE, ADIN, ASHA, ELLEN, ANNA, OLIVER, RHANI, LIAM, KEELY, and DANU. Loved great grandfather of ORCHID, INDHIA, ELIJAH, MAPLE, VEGAS, ESLA, and LEONARD. Brother of LOUISE, LINDY, and ANDREW.



The relatives and friends of DAVID are invited to attend the Commemoration of his Life to be held at Lake Macquaire Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd Ryhope this FRIDAY 7th February 2020 at 2.15pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -