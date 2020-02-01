|
|
KIBBLE DAVID CHARLES Passed away after
a long battle
30th January 2020
Late of
Marmong Point
Aged 77 Years
Dearly loved husband of BEVERLY. Much loved father and father in law of DEBORAH, DARREN (dec'd), LISA and their partners. Loving grandfather of IGNE, ADIN, ASHA, ELLEN, ANNA, OLIVER, RHANI, LIAM, KEELY, and DANU. Loved great grandfather of ORCHID, INDHIA, ELIJAH, MAPLE, VEGAS, ESLA, and LEONARD. Brother of LOUISE, LINDY, and ANDREW.
The relatives and friends of DAVID are invited to attend the Commemoration of his Life to be held at Lake Macquaire Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd Ryhope this FRIDAY 7th February 2020 at 2.15pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020