|
|
CAMERON David William Passed away 25-12-2019 Aged 85 Years Late of Shoal Bay Formerly of Cessnock Beloved husband of Wilma. Loving step father to Wendy, Greg and adopted son Ken. Much loved "Poppy Mick" to Lucas, Chloe, Albert and Daniel, Carolyn and the girls. A loved uncle and cousin. Relatives and friends of Mick are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this THURSDAY, 02.01.2019 at 10.30am. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019