Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John's Anglican Church
Westcott St.
Cessnock
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David CAMERON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David CAMERON

Add a Memory
David CAMERON Notice
CAMERON David William Passed away 25-12-2019 Aged 85 Years Late of Shoal Bay Formerly of Cessnock Beloved husband of Wilma. Loving step father to Wendy, Greg and adopted son Ken. Much loved "Poppy Mick" to Lucas, Chloe, Albert and Daniel, Carolyn and the girls. A loved uncle and cousin. Relatives and friends of Mick are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this THURSDAY, 02.01.2019 at 10.30am. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -