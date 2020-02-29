Home
Darrell Keith MASON

Darrell Keith MASON Notice
MASON Darrell Keith 'Ace'

Late of

Forbes St, Swansea

Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family

26th February, 2020

Aged 91Years



Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Susanne and Joe. Loved and adored Pop of Deanne. Great Grand-Pop of Kristy, and Jessica. Great Great Grand-Poppy of Bailey, Aleira, and Chayse. Long term partner & soul mate of Shirley. Uncle to the Beckett family.



The family and friends of Darrell are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 6th March, 2020, service commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020
