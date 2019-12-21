|
|
MUNGOVEN Darrell Charles Aged 89 Years
of Rutherford
Dearly loved husband of MARIE, father and father in law of DOUG and KATE, JENNIFER and PHILLIP BISCHOFF, STEVE and SUE, PHILIP and CHRIS, GARY and AMBER, GERARD and SUSAN. Pop and Gido to his 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Loved brother of BRIAN and CAROL and loved member of the MUNGOVEN and HANNA families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Campbells Hill, Maitland on TUESDAY 24th December, 2019 at 9am. Burial will follow at East Maitland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation may be left at the church.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019