ASHBY Daphne Ruth
31st January 2020
After a short illness.
Late of Rathmines formerly of Taree.
Dearly loved wife of Vic, loving mother of Pauline, Petrina, Vanessa, Leigh and mother-in-law of Ken, Mark and Marnie. Proud Nannie of Tarquin, Alyrah, Tyler & Aria. Beloved Sister of Ivy (dec'd), David, Elizabeth and Gwen.
Aged 75 years.
Family and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Daphne's Life this Friday 7th February 2020 commencing 10.00am in the chapel at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park Crematorium, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 4, 2020