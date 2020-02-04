Home
Services
White Lady Funerals - Mayfield
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park Crematorium
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne ASHBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Ruth ASHBY

Add a Memory
Daphne Ruth ASHBY Notice
ASHBY Daphne Ruth

31st January 2020

After a short illness.

Late of Rathmines formerly of Taree.

Dearly loved wife of Vic, loving mother of Pauline, Petrina, Vanessa, Leigh and mother-in-law of Ken, Mark and Marnie. Proud Nannie of Tarquin, Alyrah, Tyler & Aria. Beloved Sister of Ivy (dec'd), David, Elizabeth and Gwen.



Aged 75 years.



Family and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Daphne's Life this Friday 7th February 2020 commencing 10.00am in the chapel at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park Crematorium, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daphne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -