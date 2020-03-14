|
BURKE Daphne Passed away peacefully 07.03.2020 Aged 81 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of HUBERT (dec'd). Loving mother to RICHARD, CARL and SAUL. Much loved Nan to CALLY-JO and ANDREA. A great grandmother to AMARNI. Loved and respected member of the PHELPS and BURKE families. Family and Friends of DAPHNE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this FRIDAY, 20.03.2020 at 11:00am; thence for interment in the Aberdare Lawn Cemetery. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020