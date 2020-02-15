Home
David Lloyd Funerals - Beresfield
1-5 Milton Street
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4966 5277
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield
Daniel Robert OXENBRIDGE

OXENBRIDGE Daniel Robert

Passed unexpectedly and peacefully

30th January, 2020

Aged 38 years



Dearly beloved son of Mary Lawson and Jonathon Oxenbridge, twin brother of Simon and step-son to Ken Lawson and Louise Oxenbridge, and step-brother to Zeb and Lew, Helen, Hugh and Stuart. A dearly loved brother-in-law to Tahlia, Jash and Kyla and Uncle Dan to Huxley, Finn and Zuri. A much treasured grandson, nephew, cousin and dear friend to all who knew him.



The family and friends of Daniel are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service to celebrate Daniel's life, to be held at North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield, on Monday 17th February 2020, commencing at 12 noon.



Daniel's favourite colour was blue.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
