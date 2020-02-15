|
|
OXENBRIDGE Daniel Robert
Passed unexpectedly and peacefully
30th January, 2020
Aged 38 years
Dearly beloved son of Mary Lawson and Jonathon Oxenbridge, twin brother of Simon and step-son to Ken Lawson and Louise Oxenbridge, and step-brother to Zeb and Lew, Helen, Hugh and Stuart. A dearly loved brother-in-law to Tahlia, Jash and Kyla and Uncle Dan to Huxley, Finn and Zuri. A much treasured grandson, nephew, cousin and dear friend to all who knew him.
The family and friends of Daniel are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service to celebrate Daniel's life, to be held at North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield, on Monday 17th February 2020, commencing at 12 noon.
Daniel's favourite colour was blue.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020