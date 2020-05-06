Home
Daniel John BARNES

Daniel John BARNES Notice
BARNES Daniel John 'Dan'

Late of Glendale

Passed away peacefully

30th April 2020

Aged 86 years



It is with great sadness we say farewell to our storyteller.



Beloved husband of Jan (dec'd), father and father-in-law of Lyn, Tina and Emil, Karen and Dean. Proud Grandad of Rebecca, Jarrad, Michael and Ana, Christopher, Sean and Tamara. Brother and brother-in-law of Judy, Ian (dec'd), Warwick and Cheryl and uncle of Brian, Darryl, Gavin and Jason.



We thank all friends and neighbours for the support and kindness you have shown Dan in past years. It has meant such a lot to his family. We will all miss him dearly.



He is finally at peace with Mum. ~em011



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 6, 2020
