BARNES Daniel John 'Dan'
Late of Glendale
Passed away peacefully
30th April 2020
Aged 86 years
It is with great sadness we say farewell to our storyteller.
Beloved husband of Jan (dec'd), father and father-in-law of Lyn, Tina and Emil, Karen and Dean. Proud Grandad of Rebecca, Jarrad, Michael and Ana, Christopher, Sean and Tamara. Brother and brother-in-law of Judy, Ian (dec'd), Warwick and Cheryl and uncle of Brian, Darryl, Gavin and Jason.
We thank all friends and neighbours for the support and kindness you have shown Dan in past years. It has meant such a lot to his family. We will all miss him dearly.
He is finally at peace with Mum. ~em011
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 6, 2020