Dallas Richard ROACH

Dallas Richard ROACH Notice
ROACH Dallas Richard Late of Kotara

Passed away

12th March, 2020

Aged 89 Years



Dearly loved husband of Valerie. Loving father and father-in-law of Lynette (dec'd), Malcolm, Tracey (dec'd), Fiona (dec'd), Grahame and Tara, and Noeleen. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jen and Max, Frank and Lorna.



The family of Dallas respectfully advise that a private service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations can be forwarded to the Heart Foundation in Dallas' memory.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
