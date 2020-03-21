|
|
ROACH Dallas Richard Late of Kotara
Passed away
12th March, 2020
Aged 89 Years
Dearly loved husband of Valerie. Loving father and father-in-law of Lynette (dec'd), Malcolm, Tracey (dec'd), Fiona (dec'd), Grahame and Tara, and Noeleen. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jen and Max, Frank and Lorna.
The family of Dallas respectfully advise that a private service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be forwarded to the Heart Foundation in Dallas' memory.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2020