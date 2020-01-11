|
|
SEE Cynthia Ethel 'Cindy'
Late of Dubbo
Formerly Newcastle
Passed peacefully
5th January, 2020
Aged 47 Years
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew and Leigh, Dylan, and Nathan. Adored Nan of Phoenix, and Isabella. Cherished sister of Michelle, Raylee, Kerry and their families.
Family and friends of Cindy are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held at Westlakes Salvation Army 156 Bay Rd, Bolton Point this Monday 13th January 2020 service commencing at 10am.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020