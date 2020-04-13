|
KOSIEK Curren Peter 16-4-86 - 13/14-4-2019 Since the day God closed your eyes and took you to heaven our hearts have been broken into a million pieces. I don't know how to laugh anymore and happiness has turned into sadness. Son, your life was a short one but you didn't waste a day of it. You made everyone smile and you truly were a wonderful son, brother and uncle. I miss you so much, my heart aches everyday for you. You are always in my thoughts and heart. A beautiful boy taken way to early but you passed the way you wanted to. I am sure you have found peace and happiness now. Rest in Peace my boy, our lives will never be the same ever again. Fly high my son, you are always with me. Sadly missed and never forgotten, love mum, Robert, Trent, Alex, Tylar, Grace, Ivy, Xavier and Hudson. An angel in heaven and brightest star in the sky, love you always mum.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2020