|
|
STANDING CRAIG 'Snappa'
Aged 52 Years
of Wallalong
Much loved partner of TRACY, father of JOSH, son of RAY and COLEEN, brother and brother in law of KIM and JOEL, SHANE and CLARE, TRACEY and TIM, uncle, nephew and cousin of his extended family.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of CRAIG's Life at St Brigid's Catholic Church, William Street, Raymond Terrace on WEDNESDAY 5th February 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hunter Melanoma Foundation may be left at the church.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020