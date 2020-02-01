Home
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:30 PM
St Brigid's Catholic Church
William Street
Raymond Terrace
CRAIG STANDING

CRAIG STANDING Notice
STANDING CRAIG 'Snappa'

Aged 52 Years

of Wallalong

Much loved partner of TRACY, father of JOSH, son of RAY and COLEEN, brother and brother in law of KIM and JOEL, SHANE and CLARE, TRACEY and TIM, uncle, nephew and cousin of his extended family.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of CRAIG's Life at St Brigid's Catholic Church, William Street, Raymond Terrace on WEDNESDAY 5th February 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hunter Melanoma Foundation may be left at the church.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
