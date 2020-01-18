|
MASON Corina Florence 6th January 2020
Late of Merewether, formerly of Mayfield.
Dearly loved partner of Kevin. Loving mother of Jessica, Amber and Blade.Loved sister and aunty.Much loved friend of the Wotherspoon family. Corina will be sadly missed by all their families and her friends.
Aged 48 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Corina's life this Thursday 23rd January 2020, commencing 10.00am at The Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020