White Lady Funerals
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
The Sacred Heart Cathedral
841 Hunter Street
Newcastle
Corina Florence MASON

Corina Florence MASON Notice
MASON Corina Florence 6th January 2020

Late of Merewether, formerly of Mayfield.



Dearly loved partner of Kevin. Loving mother of Jessica, Amber and Blade.Loved sister and aunty.Much loved friend of the Wotherspoon family. Corina will be sadly missed by all their families and her friends.





Aged 48 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Corina's life this Thursday 23rd January 2020, commencing 10.00am at The Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter Street, Newcastle.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
