|
|
HUME (Nee: Wheatley) Constance Lilian Late of The Whiddon Group- Redhead Gardens
Formerly of Windale
Passed peacefully surrounded
by her loving family
20th May, 2020
Aged 96 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Fred Hume. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Alan (dec'd), Christine & Martin, John, and Leonard. Loved and adored grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother.
To ensure the health & safelty of family and friends at this time, Constance's Funeral has taken place privately.
'At Peace'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020