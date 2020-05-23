Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance HUME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Lilian HUME

Add a Memory
Constance Lilian HUME Notice
HUME (Nee: Wheatley) Constance Lilian Late of The Whiddon Group- Redhead Gardens

Formerly of Windale

Passed peacefully surrounded

by her loving family

20th May, 2020

Aged 96 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Fred Hume. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Alan (dec'd), Christine & Martin, John, and Leonard. Loved and adored grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother.



To ensure the health & safelty of family and friends at this time, Constance's Funeral has taken place privately.



'At Peace'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -