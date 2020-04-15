|
|
MAHER Colleen Margaret 5th April 2020.
Late of Newcastle.
Dearly loved wife of Ron - together for 69 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Terry and Jean, adored grandmother of Kirsty and Adam and their partners Andrew and Christine.
Aged 88 Years.
Colleen's family understand and respect with the current public health concerns not all of her family and friends will be able to attend. To ensure the health and safety of all concerned, a small family service has been held. Your love and support is of great comfort at this time and we appreciate your kind understanding.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 15, 2020