Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin CLEMENTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Robert CLEMENTS

Add a Memory
Colin Robert CLEMENTS Notice
CLEMENTS Colin Robert Late of McIntosh Court, Booragul

Formerly, San Remo

Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family

28th January, 2020

Aged 68 Years



Much loved Dad & father-in-law of Aimee & Gary, Todd & Alex. Loved and adored Poppy of Will, Max, Jack, Harry, Briarna, and Jasmine. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Colin are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Saturday 1st February, 2020 service commencing at 12 noon.



'Dearly Loved'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -