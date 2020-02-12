|
FROOME Colin James Andrew 29th January 2020 Late of Coffs Harbour Formerly of New Lambton Dearly beloved husband of Isabella, brother of George (Keith) (dec), Joyce (dec) and Norma. Loved father and father-in-law of Craig, Katrina and Lindsay, adored pop of their children. Aged 93 years As per Colin's wishes a private cremation was held on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at Hogden Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive Coffs Harbour.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 12, 2020