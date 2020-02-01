Home
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Warners Bay Uniting Church at The Willows
342 Hillsborough Road
Warners Bay
Colin Guy JEFFREY

Colin Guy JEFFREY Notice
JEFFREY Colin Guy Late of Cardiff South

Passed away

29th January 2020

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved husband of Jan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Merrita, Mark and Susan. A cherished Pop to Sarah and Elisha, and Grace.



The family and friends of Colin are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held at Warners Bay Uniting Church at The Willows, 342 Hillsborough Road, Warners Bay, on Wednesday 5th February 2020, service commencing at 2pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
