H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Kurri Kurri Cemetery
Hospital Road
Weston
Colin GILMORE Notice
GILMORE Colin of Wollongong formerly of Cessnock



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 20 February 2020. Beloved husband of Beryl. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Karl (dec), Ruth and Paul, Mark and Rose. Much loved Grandad of his grandchildren James, Mathew, Rachael, Jessica, Jacob, Hannah, Sophie, Olivia, Jason, Bradley and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jack and Moira.



Aged 87 Years

Rest in Peace

Always loved and sadly missed

We will miss your smiling face

Our memories of you

will be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Colin's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 at 12noon. The burial will take place on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 12noon in Kurri Kurri Cemetery, Hospital Road, Weston.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 24, 2020
