C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Uniting Church
Station St.
Weston
View Map
ELSLEY Colin Passed away peacefully at home 27-12-2019 Aged 79 Years Late of Pelaw Main Beloved husband of Jean. Loving father and father-in-law to Michael and Bronwyn, Grant and Gina. Pop and "Poppy Col" to their families. A loved and respected member of the Elsley and Foster families. Family and friends of Col are warmly invited to attend his funeral service in the Uniting Church, Station St., Weston this Tuesday, 7-1-2020 at 10:00am. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
