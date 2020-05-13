Home
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Colin BURNET

BURNET Colin James Passed away peacefully 04-05-2020 Aged 77 years Late of Cessnock Beloved husband of Maureen. Loving father to Leisa and Peter. Much loved Poppy to Abbey, Jessica and Billy. A dear brother to June, Barry, Carol and Paul. Brother-in-law and uncle to their families. Given the current restrictions on gatherings, family and friends of Colin are respectfully advised his private Funeral Service took place on Monday, 11-05-2020 at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope. Once restrictions are lifted, a memorial service will be held. C.R.SMYTH & SON 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 13, 2020
