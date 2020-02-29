Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:30 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy (parking via Henry St)
Belmont
View Map
Colin Barry COSTER

Colin Barry COSTER Notice
COSTER Colin Barry Late of Windale

Passed peacefully

21st February, 2020

Aged 73 Years



Dearly loved partner of Carolyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Scott and Sam, Judi and Peter, and Darren. Cherished grandad of 5 and great grandad of 2. Loving uncle to many.



Family and friends of Col are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont. (parking via Henry St) this Tuesday 3rd March 2020 service commencing at 12.30pm.



'Now Together

With Cas'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
