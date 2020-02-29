|
COSTER Colin Barry Late of Windale
Passed peacefully
21st February, 2020
Aged 73 Years
Dearly loved partner of Carolyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Scott and Sam, Judi and Peter, and Darren. Cherished grandad of 5 and great grandad of 2. Loving uncle to many.
Family and friends of Col are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont. (parking via Henry St) this Tuesday 3rd March 2020 service commencing at 12.30pm.
'Now Together
With Cas'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020