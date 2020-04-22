Home
KENNEDY Clifford Alan "Cliff" Passed away 14-04-2020 Aged 74 Years Late of West Cessnock Beloved husband of Jannette (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to Sarah and Noel, and Paul. Much loved grandfather to their families. Family and friends of Cliff are respectfully advised his private Funeral Service took place in keeping with current restrictions, on Tuesday 21-04-2020. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
