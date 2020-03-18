Home
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park
Anderson Dr
Beresfield
Clifford Alexander CLARK

Clifford Alexander CLARK Notice
CLARK Clifford Alexander 'CLIFF'

Aged 78 Years

of Greta

formerly of East Maitland

Dearly loved husband of KATHY. Loving father of PAUL and NATALIE. Cherished Pop of his grandchildren. Loved brother of DENISE, DAWN, ESTELLE and their families. Much loved member of the CLARK, NIZNIK and NICHOLS families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of CLIFF's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on FRIDAY, 20th March 2020 at 11am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
