Claudie SOLOMONS

Claudie SOLOMONS Notice
SOLOMONS Claudie Late of Hawkins

Masonic Village

Edgeworth

Formerly of Toronto

and Fennell Bay

Passed away

peacefully

18th May 2020

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved husband of Betty (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and Maxine, Paul and Kerry, Chris (dec'd) & Debbie (dec'd), Leanne and Gordon. Loving grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather of their families. Loved brother, brother-in- law and uncle.

Family and friends are respectfully advised his funeral service took place at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope on Tuesday, 26.05.2020.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 27, 2020
