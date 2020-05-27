|
|
SOLOMONS Claudie Late of Hawkins
Masonic Village
Edgeworth
Formerly of Toronto
and Fennell Bay
Passed away
peacefully
18th May 2020
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved husband of Betty (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and Maxine, Paul and Kerry, Chris (dec'd) & Debbie (dec'd), Leanne and Gordon. Loving grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather of their families. Loved brother, brother-in- law and uncle.
Family and friends are respectfully advised his funeral service took place at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope on Tuesday, 26.05.2020.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 27, 2020