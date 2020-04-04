Home
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Clarice June BESOFF

BESOFF Clarice June Passed away 26-03-2020 Aged 91 Years Late of Greenhills Retirement Village Formerly of Salamander Bay and Cessnock Beloved wife of George (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to Ron and Dianne, Paul and Deb, Barbra and Greg. Much loved Nan and Great Nan to their families. A loved member of the AVARD and BESOFF families. Family and friends of Clarice are respectfully advised a Private Funeral Service has been held. A celebration of Clarice's life will be held at a later date subject to gov't regulations being lifted. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
