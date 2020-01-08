|
HUNTER Claire Elizabeth Aged 82 Years
Inaugural Principal of Maitland Grossmann High School
of Fig Tree Point Toronto
formerly of Eleebana
Much loved sister and sister in law of BOB and GAY (both dec), ALAN and JUNE (both dec), COLIN (dec) and BARBARA. Cherished aunt, great aunt and great great aunt to their families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Saint Stephens Presbyterian Church, George St, East Maitland on Monday, 13th January, 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 8, 2020