Home
Services
Fry Bros
97 New England Highway
Maitland, New South Wales
(02) 4933 6155
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Stephens Presbyterian Church
George St
East Maitland
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire HUNTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Elizabeth HUNTER

Add a Memory
Claire Elizabeth HUNTER Notice
HUNTER Claire Elizabeth Aged 82 Years

Inaugural Principal of Maitland Grossmann High School

of Fig Tree Point Toronto

formerly of Eleebana

Much loved sister and sister in law of BOB and GAY (both dec), ALAN and JUNE (both dec), COLIN (dec) and BARBARA. Cherished aunt, great aunt and great great aunt to their families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Saint Stephens Presbyterian Church, George St, East Maitland on Monday, 13th January, 2020 at 10.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -