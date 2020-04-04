Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher MANNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Noel MANNING

Add a Memory
Christopher Noel MANNING Notice
MANNING Christopher Noel Late of Wallsend

Died peacefully

at home

30th March, 2020

Aged 62 Years



Dearly loved husband of Julie. Proud Dad of Tiron, and Nathan. Father-in-law of Kristal, and Jackie. Besotted Pa of Xavier, and Hudson. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. A proud Dinosaur.



The family and friends of Chris are advised that His cremation has taken place privately at His request.



A Memorial Service will be held to Celebrate Chris' Life, at a later date.



'Keep On Truckin'



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -