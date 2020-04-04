|
|
MANNING Christopher Noel Late of Wallsend
Died peacefully
at home
30th March, 2020
Aged 62 Years
Dearly loved husband of Julie. Proud Dad of Tiron, and Nathan. Father-in-law of Kristal, and Jackie. Besotted Pa of Xavier, and Hudson. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. A proud Dinosaur.
The family and friends of Chris are advised that His cremation has taken place privately at His request.
A Memorial Service will be held to Celebrate Chris' Life, at a later date.
'Keep On Truckin'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020