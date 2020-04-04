|
NORTH
CHRISTOPHER MARK
8 Dec 1947 - 29 Mar 2020
Canberra ACT
Chris lost his battle with cancer in Melbourne on 29 March 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Geraldine, loving and devoted father of Julie and Mark and father in law of Vroenis and Elizabeth. Cherished grandfather of Harry and his sister who is due in May.
Loving son of Mark (dec) and Evadne (dec). Loved and adored brother of Marilla, Reese and Kathryn.
Loved brother in law, uncle, friend and colleague.
Loved and missed forever.
We had hoped to farewell Chris surrounded by many who loved him. Given the current restrictions, we were not able to have others with us at this time, a private farewell was held in Melbourne. A memorial celebration of Chris' life will take place in the future.
Heartfelt thanks to Doctors and staff whose kind and professional care of Chris made the last two years possible.
Tobin Brothers Malvern
0393737000
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020